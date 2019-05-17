× High-Profile Law Firm Plans to Quit Teen Sexual Assault Case Targeting Rep. Tony Cardenas

Lawyers for a woman who has accused U.S. Rep. Tony Cardenas of sexually assaulting her when she was a teen say they plan to stop representing her in her lawsuit.

Attorneys with Lisa Bloom, whose high-profile firm has represented women in multiple #MeToo cases, filed paperwork saying they cannot continue representing Angela Villela Chavez in her case against Cardenas, a Democrat who represents a large portion of the San Fernando Valley.

In a document filed with the court on Friday, a lawyer with Bloom’s team said the firm is required to withdraw from the case under the State Bar’s Rules of Professional Conduct.

“We also believe we are not permitted to disclose, at least in these moving papers, which Rule of Professional Conduct requires our withdrawal,” the filing says.

