Horse Collapses, Dies After Race at Santa Anita Sister Track in Baltimore

As Santa Anita enters a seventh consecutive week without a catastrophic horse fatality, sister track Pimlico Race Course had an on-track death after the conclusion of a graded stakes race on Friday, the second-biggest day of the 12-day meeting.

Congrats Gal, running in the Grade 3 Miss Preakness Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, collapsed and died just past the finish line after being eased through the final sixteenth of a mile. A catastrophic injury was unlikely, since the horse did not break down and was not euthanized. No cause of death was immediately announced, but when a horse dies in that manner the cause is most often a heart attack.

A necropsy will be performed.

“Congrats Gal suffered sudden death after the eighth race [Friday],” the Maryland Jockey Club and Stronach Group said in a statement. “The incident occurred after the wire. Commission veterinarians attended to the horse immediately. Our thoughts go out to all of the owners, trainers and connections of Congrats Gal.”

