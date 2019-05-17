Leading Functional Medicine Expert and Practitioner Dr Will Cole joined us live with everything you need to know about Inflammation. Dr Will specializes in clinically investigating underlying factors of chronic disease and customizing health programs for thyroid issues, autoimmune conditions, hormonal dysfunctions, digestive disorders, and brain problems. Dr. Cole was named one of the top 50 functional-medicine and integrative doctors in the nation and is a health expert and course instructor for the world’s largest wellness brands such as mindbodygreen and goop. For more info on Will Cole, you can go to his website.
Inflammation 101 With Functional Medicine Practitioner Dr. Will Cole
