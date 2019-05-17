Jessica Makes Hot Sauce Buttermilk Fried Chicken With Spicy Honey Mustard Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica admits that she’s “no Colonel Sanders,” but she loves fried chicken.

She wanted to try a new take on a traditional fried chicken recipe, with an added kick: lots of spices and hot sauce!

Jessica also wanted to make a special sauce to go with her hot sauce buttermilk fried chicken. Her simple spicy honey mustard sauce can also be enjoyed with fries or chicken fingers.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 34.

Jessica's Hot Sauce Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Ingredients:

1 package of skin on chicken with breast, thighs and drumsticks

3 cups of buttermilk (Jessica makes her own in the segment)

2 heaping tablespoons of garlic powder

2 heaping tablespoons of onion powder

2 heaping tablespoons of oregano

2 heaping tablespoons of smoked paprika

½ of a 10 fluid ounce bottle of Tapatio Hot Sauce

fresh thyme

2 cups of flour

safflower oil

salt

pepper

Instructions:

Combine 3 cups of buttermilk, 1 heaping tablespoon of garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, smoked paprika, pinch of salt, pepper, and Tapatio, and marinate the chicken in the mix overnight. Season flour with 1 heaping tablespoon of garlic powder, onion powder, oregano and smoked paprika, pinch of salt and pepper. Mix flour and dredge each piece of chicken in it. Heat safflower oil on medium heat in a cast iron skillet. Add chicken, one piece at a time without crowning the skillet. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and golden brown. Serve and enjoy!

Jessica's Spicy Honey Mustard Sauce

Ingredients

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

4 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons Tapatio

Instructions:

Mix the ingredients together, adjusting the amounts to taste. Enjoy!