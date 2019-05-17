Man Charged in String of Burglaries ID’d as Suspect in Theft of Lemur From Santa Ana Zoo: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man charged with a series of residential burglaries in Newport Beach is also a suspect in the theft of a lemur that was rescued after being abandoned at a Newport Beach hotel last year, police said Thursday.

A 32-year-old ring-tailed lemur was taken from the Santa Ana Zoo last summer when someone trespassed onto the property and cut through two enclosures housing lemurs and capuchin monkeys.

Several animals escaped the enclosures but were recovered on the property. However, one zoo resident, Isaac the lemur, could not be found.

Early the next day, staff at the Newport Beach Marriott Bayview hotel were surprised to find Isaac outside the front door in a crate labeled “SA Zoo.” Inside was a handwritten note that read: “This belongs to the Santa Ana Zoo. It was taken last night. Please bring it to police.”

