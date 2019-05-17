× Mongols Biker Club Hit With Hefty Fine, Probation But Can Keep Trademarked Logo Despite Racketeering Conviction

A federal judge Friday slapped the Mongols motorcycle club with a sizable fine and probation as punishment in a racketeering case, but rebuffed another attempt by prosecutors to strip the notoriously violent group of trademarks it holds on its logo.

At a sentencing hearing in Santa Ana, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter fined the Mongols $500,000 and put the club on probation for five years, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office said. Prosecutors had asked Carter to fine the club $1 million, the maximum amount allowed under the law.

A jury in December convicted the Mongols organization of racketeering and conspiracy charges, finding that it shared responsibility for murder, attempted murder and drug crimes committed by individual members.

The government put the organization as a whole on trial in an unusual attempt to take control of trademarks the club owns that gives it legal control over its insignia — a Genghis Khan-inspired figure in sunglasses riding a motorcycle beneath the group’s name. The image, which only members are permitted to display on riding jackets, is a crucial part of the group’s identity and prosecutors believed losing control of it would go a long way toward dismantling the Mongols.

