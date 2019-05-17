Mother’s Boyfriend Arrested After Missing Teen’s Decomposed Body Found Near Road in West Virginia

Posted 8:21 AM, May 17, 2019, by

Authorities say they’ve found the body of a missing West Virginia girl and her mother’s boyfriend has been arrested.

Riley Crossman is seen in a photo released by the Morgan County Sheriff's Department.

Riley Crossman is seen in a photo released by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department.

News outlets report Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said during a news conference Thursday that 15-year-old Riley Crossman’s decomposed body was found on an embankment near a road in rural Berkeley County by officers from the Division of Natural Resources. The Berkeley Springs High School student had been reported missing May 8 by her mother.

Bohrer said 41-year-old Andy J. McCauley Jr. was taken into custody hours after the body was found and charged with murder. Bohrer said McCauley had been a person of interest since the first day of the investigation.

Online jail records show McCauley is being held without bond. The records don’t say whether he has an attorney.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.