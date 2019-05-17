Police ID Woman Sought in South L.A. Attempted Kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators on Friday released the name of the woman they believe tried to kidnap a 4-year-old boy from the street in South Los Angeles earlier this week.

Dominique Del Villar, 28, is being sought in connection with the incident that occurred around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday near the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and San Pedro Street in Historic South-Central.

Los Angeles police on Thursday released video of the woman walking near the scene of the attempted abduction but had been struggling to identify her.

Officials say Del Villar approached the young boy, who was walking with a relative, and pulled his hand in an attempt to walk away with him.

A bystander who saw what was happening was able to thwart the kidnapping, police said.

Del Villar allegedly ran from the scene and hasn't been seen since.

LAPD believes the suspect has a history of mental illness and is currently experiencing homelessness in the downtown L.A. area.

Police describe Del Villar as a black woman in her 30s with black hair and brown eyes. She's about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds, authorities said.

It's the second kidnapping case in which investigators have sought the public's help in tracking down a suspect this week.

A woman who was arrested after a search earlier this week was charged Friday with kidnapping a young boy from a McDonald’s in downtown L.A., according to prosecutors.

Maralyn Ramos, 33, is accused of picking up another 4-year-old boy and walking out of the restaurant Olympic Boulevard and Central Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. She allegedly tried to get into a car with the child but was also stopped by a bystander before fleeing on foot.

Ramos was arrested Thursday, also after detectives released video in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the South L.A. case can call 911 or contact LAPD Detectives F. Arroyo and D. Moreno at 213-486-6840. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or the LAPD website.