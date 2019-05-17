We previewed Brea Bonanza Days with more about the event, a taste of some of the restaurants and a lesson in line dancing. Brea Bonanza Days is a free Country Music Festival featuring eight bands over 3 days including Morgan Leigh, Jacob Bryant, Redwood Black, Martin McDaniel, a Kids’ zone, Vendors, Country dance lessons a Beer garden and more. For more info on this event that kicks off on Friday, May 17, you can go to their website.
Preview of Brea Bonanza Days
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 13th, 2019
-
Preview of Hecho In L.A. for Taco Madness With Co-Founder of Taco Madness Fernando Lopez
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 27th, 2019
-
Brea Apple Store Theft Leads to Pursuit; 4 Detained, Including 1 Who Called a Rideshare Service: Police
-
Link Up with Lynette: Elementary Students Become Inventors to Help Classmate Connect
-
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, April 20th, 2019
-
Measles Patient Visited The Grove, Original Farmers Market, La Brea Tar Pits: L.A. County Health Officials
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, March 10th, 2019
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, April 14th, 2019
-
Gearing up for the Tequila & Taco Music Festival in Santa Clarita
-
-
Special Train to Shuttle Festivalgoers Between L.A. and Coachella, Stagecoach Could Be Ready by Next Year
-
Salinas Man Found With Bombs in Brea Sentenced to 19 Years and 4 Months Following History of Disfiguring, Blinding Victims: DA
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, March 23rd, 2019