Preview of Brea Bonanza Days

We previewed Brea Bonanza Days with more about the event, a taste of some of the restaurants and a lesson in line dancing. Brea Bonanza Days is a free Country Music Festival featuring eight bands over 3 days including Morgan Leigh, Jacob Bryant, Redwood Black, Martin McDaniel, a Kids’ zone, Vendors, Country dance lessons a Beer garden and more. For more info on this event that kicks off on Friday, May 17, you can go to their website.