Pursuit of Suspected Burglar Ends With Crash in Baldwin Park

At least two people were injured when a suspected burglar crashed in Baldwin Park after leading police on a pursuit from West Covina Friday morning.

The chase began shortly after police received a possible burglary call about 1 a.m., West Covina Police Department LT. Munn said.

Officers chased a black Nissan Altima to Baldwin Park, where it crashed into a white Porsche Cheyenne near the intersection of Francisquito Avenue and Puente Avenue.

Two people in the burglary suspect’s vehicle were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition, Munn said.

Authorities have not identified the suspected burglar.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone in the Porsche was injured.

Video from the scene showed both badly damaged vehicles being loaded onto flatbed tow trucks.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area during the investigation.