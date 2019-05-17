× Spring Storm Drops 13 Inches of Snow on Mammoth Mountain — With More Forecast This Weekend

Mammoth Mountain has already received the second most amount of snow in the U.S. this winter, and more is in store as a mid-spring storm is forecast to hit the Sierra Nevada this weekend.

Since Wednesday, Mammoth has received more than a foot of fresh powder, the latest figures from the National Weather Service show.

The amount of new snow — 13 to 15 inches total in the past two days — “has it feeling and looking like mid-winter,” according to the resort’s website.

Another storm is expected to move into the region this weekend and drop more snow at higher elevations, according to the weather service.

Mammoth’s seasonal snowfall total to date measures a whopping 474 inches. In fact, the mountain still boasts impressive bases — 85 inches at Main Lodge, 120 inches at McCoy Station, and 150 inches on the summit.

With summer just a little over a month off, 70 runs and eight lifts remain open at Mammoth.

And for those who aren’t quite ready to put those skis and snowboards away, fear not: Mammoth will remain open through at least the Fourth of July weekend.