State Regulator Faults SoCal Gas Co. for Maintenance of Aliso Canyon Facility Before 2015 Gas Leak

An investigation into the cause of the largest-known release of methane in the U.S. faults a California utility for the way it maintained its natural gas storage field before the massive 2015 blowout.

The report released Friday by the California Public Utilities Commission says Southern California Gas Co. didn’t assess its wells for disaster potential and didn’t investigate previous ruptures.

The report by Blade Energy Partners says the blowout that lasted nearly four months and was blamed for sickening thousands of Los Angeles residents could have been plugged sooner.

The utility highlights a finding that said new state regulations and practices address most, if not all, of the causes of the Aliso Canyon leak.

“The release of this report marks an important milestone in helping the region and California move forward from the Aliso Canyon natural gas leak,” Southern California Gas officials said in a statement.

The report says a highly pressurized corroded pipe ruptured Oct. 23, 2015, and caused the blowout.