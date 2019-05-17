× ‘Step Up Revolution’ Director Pleads Not Guilty to Arson, Child Abuse in Hollywood Hills Incident

A film director pleaded not guilty Friday to hitting his wife and lighting a broom on fire at their Hollywood Hills home while their 7-month-old daughter was inside.

Scott Speer, who has directed two “Step Up” sequels, entered the plea for felony charges of arson, injuring a spouse, child abuse, criminal threats and resisting arrest, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The charges stem from an April 18 incident in which Speer, 36, allegedly got into an argument with his wife and hit her.

“He is accused of threatening to set things on fire at their Hollywood Hills residence, lighting a broom on fire, and placing the burning broom next to the house,” the news release states.

The couple’s baby was inside the home at the time, prosecutors said, and the fire was eventually put out. Speer was arrested shortly after.

He faces up to 11 years and eight months in prison if convicted and is expected to return to court for a preliminary hearing on June 17.

The Los Angeles Police Department investigated the case.