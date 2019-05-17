× Suspect Dead Following Police Shooting in Pasadena

A man died after exchanging gunfire with police in Pasadena on Friday, but it was not initially clear whether the suspect was killed by police gunfire or took his own life.

The incident unfolded shortly before 7 p.m. in a residential neighborhood at Howard Street and Glen Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said.

No officers were hurt, she said. No further details regarding the circumstances of the officer-involved shooting were available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.