Video: Suspect Sought in 2 Riverside Hit-and-Runs

Police in Riverside are looking for a hit-and-run driver who fled from two crashes, including one caught-on-camera collision in which in which a group of children narrowly escaped serious injury earlier this week, officials said.

The incident began about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Riverside Police Department said in a written statement.

The driver was involved in one crash near the junction between the 60 and 215 freeways, then sped away, police said.

"The suspect vehicle exited the freeway at Blaine (Street) at a high rate of speed, crossing all lanes, where it collided with a van on the opposite corner, knocking the van onto the sidewalk where several teens were walking," according to the police statement. "It is thought the van may have struck at least one of the teens, but the teens left before police arrived."

Surveillance video was rolling as the suspect got out of his damaged car with a small dog and began walking away, police said.

"Several bystanders followed the suspect, using their phones to possibly capture videos or photos, until he ran and jumped over a fence into an apartment complex," the statement said.

An investigation determined the car belonged to another person, who had not given the suspect permission to drive it, officials said.

Detectives continued working Friday to determine the identity of the hit-and-run driver.

He was described as a black man in his 20s with a short, Afro-style haircut, according to police. He wore a blue shirt, blue pant and black shoes.

Anyone who recognized the driver us urged to contact Riverside police Detective Brian Jones at 951-826-8722, or via email at bjones@riversideca.giv.