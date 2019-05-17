× Woman Charged With Kidnapping After Allegedly Grabbing 4-Year-Old Boy From DTLA McDonald’s

A 33-year-old woman suspected of kidnapping a young boy from a McDonald’s restaurant in downtown Los Angeles is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Maralyn Ramos, a resident of Tucson, Arizona, has been charged with a single count each of kidnapping and grand theft auto, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Ramos was allegedly captured on surveillance video picking up the 4-year-old boy and walking out of the fast-food restaurant on Olympic Boulevard and Central Avenue about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

The defendant tried to get into a vehicle, but was stopped by a bystander, according to prosecutors. She let go of the child before fleeing on foot.

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance video the following day as they asked the public’s help to identify the suspect.

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified as Maralyn Ramos and arrested in the area of Agatha and San Pedro Street.

She was booked for 207(A) PC-Kidnapping and her bail is $100,000. We appreciate the community’s help in spreading the word so quickly. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) May 16, 2019

On Thursday, Ramos was arrested in downtown in the area of Agatha Street and San Pedro Street, according to LAPD.

She was found in a stolen car, the DA’s office said.

Ramos could face up 11 years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged.

She was being held on $100,000 bail, but prosecutors said they will ask a judge to increase it to $170,000.