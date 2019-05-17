Woman in Critical Condition After Hit-and-Run Collision in Ventura

Ventura City Fire Department paramedics responded and treated the woman at the scene before transporting her to a hospital in critical condition. She is not expected to survive, authorities said.

The woman was crossing the street on Thompson Boulevard when a vehicle going westbound hit her and fled the scene, Ventura Police said an investigation revealed.

Police did not identify the victim.

Authorities said investigators found “identifiable parts of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian” at the scene.

Video showed debris and items of clothing scattered on the roadway where officers were seen speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence.

No description of the suspect vehicle was available.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information about the collision was asked to contact police at 805- 339-4447.