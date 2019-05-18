1 Killed, Several Wounded in Shooting Outside Long Beach Bar; Authorities Searching for Shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was killed and several others were wounded in a shooting outside a Long Beach bar early Saturday morning, the Long Beach Police Department said.

Officers responded to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Canal Avenue at around around 12:40 a.m. to find "multiple people" with gunshot wounds, Long Beach Police Lt. Richardson said.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics responded to treat the victims.

One unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to Richardson.

Four other people were also transported to a hospital in unknown conditions, police said.

Video showed police investigating the area near The West Cocktail Lounge located at 1616 W. Pacific Coast Highway.

The shooter remains at large. Authorities did not provide any suspect descriptions.

A bar patron described hearing shots fired and running out right after a band playing at the bar finished their set.

The incident is under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.