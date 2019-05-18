× 2 Young Men Wounded in Shooting at Ventura Gas Station

Two men are expected to recover after they were shot in the legs during an argument at a Ventura gas station early Saturday, officials said.

An emergency room notified the Ventura Police Department that two 18-year-old men suffering from gunshot wounds had arrived at a hospital about 1:15 a.m., police said in a written statement. The wounds were not considered to be life-threatening.

“The victims were uncooperative, although at this time it appears the victims were at the AM/PM in the 5600 block of Valentine Road, when an altercation occurred and both were shot,” according to the police statement.

Investigating officers stopped a car in Oxnard with several people inside, officials said. Two loaded guns were found during a search of the vehicle.

“It was determined the vehicle’s occupants were related to the shooting,” the statement said. “All of the occupants, who were uncooperative, were detained and later interviewed.”

Police made no arrests in connection with the shooting, but one person in the car was arrested on suspicion of an unrelated crime, police said.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information was urged to contact Ventura police at 805-339-4488.