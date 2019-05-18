Atrium’s Chef Hunter Pritchett Shares the Secrets to Making His Sauces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The dishes at Atrium in Los Feliz are inspired by the places Chef Hunter Pritchett has visited, as well as the different neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

The restaurant has a real California vibe, and the interior is welcoming and beautiful, Jessica said.

Pritchett showed Jessica how he makes some of the restaurant's signature sauces: the French onion dip is great for any hot potato dish or chips, the herb salsa verde goes great with any grilled meat, while the brown butter aioli is a perfect pairing with any grilled vegetable.

For more information about Atrium, visit the restaurant's website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 34.

The following recipes are courtesy of Chef Hunter Pritchett:

French Onion Dip

Ingredients

12 scallions, grilled

¼ cup of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

2 cups of crème fraîche or sour cream

½ cup of mayonnaise

1 of teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon of granulated garlic

½ teaspoon of onion powder

Instructions

Rub scallions with oil and grill until they are charred. Allow to chill and chop into 2 inch pieces. In a blender or food processor, add lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and mayonnaise and blend until a smooth paste forms. Add to a mixing bowl and whisk in sour cream or crème fraîche, salt, granulated garlic and onion powder. Allow to cool completely for flavors to settle. Serve and enjoy!

Herb Salsa Verde

Ingredients

¼ cup of parsley, chopped

¼ cup of mint, chopped

¼ cup of tarragon, chopped

¼ cup of chives, cut finely

2 tablespoons shallot, minced

2 tablespoons capers, minced

Zest and juice of 1 large lemon

1 cup good quality olive oil

Instructions

Mix ingredients together. Serve and enjoy!

Brown Butter Aioli

Ingredients

3 cups of mayonnaise

1 cup of unsalted butter, browned

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

2 cloves of garlic, grated

½ bunch of parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons of capers, minced

1 teaspoon of salt

Instructions

Cube and toast butter in sauce pot until golden brown and toasty, all to chill for 5 minutes. Carefully mix hot butter into mayonnaise until smooth and creamy, add remaining ingredients bit by bit. Serve with your favorite grilled vegetable and enjoy!

