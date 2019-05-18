Dayna Devon Visits Boogie McGee’s Bayou Smokehouse BBQ in Koreatown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Entertainment anchor Dayna Devon was excited to try Boogie McGee's Bayou Smoke House BBQ in Koreatown.

Chef and owner Kirk Kimball said he went around Los Angeles trying different BBQ spots, but always left feeling hungry. He and co-owner Bach Hoang decided to open up a spot in Koreatown, where there are lots of Korean BBQ spots, but not many American Southern-style joints.

Kimball told Dayna that he started barbecuing in his backyard in Mississippi at a young age. He tried different kinds of methods and learned from his mistakes.

Before tasting the delicious dishes at Boogie McGee's, Dayna got to season some meat herself.

She gave the food "two ribs up!"

For more information about Boogie McGee's, visit the restaurant's website or Instagram page.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 34.