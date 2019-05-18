Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle to Reopen May 24 After Extensive Renovation

Posted 1:48 PM, May 18, 2019, by

Sleeping Beauty Castle, the centerpiece of the Disneyland park in Anaheim, has been undergoing a makeover for the past four months, a job that blocked off the building from park-goers.

The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland park is seen in an undated photo. (Credit: Rob Sparacio / Disneyland Resort via Los Angeles Times)

The Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland park is seen in an undated photo. (Credit: Rob Sparacio / Disneyland Resort via Los Angeles Times)

But to avoid dashing fans’ expectations, painting crews enveloped the 77-foot-tall castle with a huge painting of the original structure, emblazoned on heavy fabric attached to scaffolding.

The idea was to let park visitors snap photos of a rendering of the original castle, even if they couldn’t see the actual fortress during the makeover.

This weekend, most of the fabric scrim and scaffolding are coming down and the castle is expected to open to the public Friday.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.