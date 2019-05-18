Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle to Reopen May 24 After Extensive Renovation

Sleeping Beauty Castle, the centerpiece of the Disneyland park in Anaheim, has been undergoing a makeover for the past four months, a job that blocked off the building from park-goers.

But to avoid dashing fans’ expectations, painting crews enveloped the 77-foot-tall castle with a huge painting of the original structure, emblazoned on heavy fabric attached to scaffolding.

The idea was to let park visitors snap photos of a rendering of the original castle, even if they couldn’t see the actual fortress during the makeover.

This weekend, most of the fabric scrim and scaffolding are coming down and the castle is expected to open to the public Friday.

