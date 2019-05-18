× Garden Grove Man Suspected of Stabbing 18-Year-Old Woman Is Killed in Officer-Involved-Shooting: Police

A man suspected of stabbing an 18-year-old female family member was killed in an officer-involved-shooting in Garden Grove early Saturday morning, the Garden Grove Police Department said in a written statement.

Police received reports of suicidal man who had killed someone and was armed with a knife at a home in the 12100 block of Wilken Way at around 2 a.m. and arrived at the scene about three minutes later, police said.

“As officers approached the front of the home, an officer involved shooting occurred and the suspect was shot several times,” Garden Grive police said.

It is unclear exactly what prompted officers to start shooting.

Authorities said officers then immediately rendered aid to the suspect identified as 20-year-old Andrew Giovanni Meza.

Officers found the 18-year-old woman alive and suffering from stab wounds, police said.

Garden Grove Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene and treated both Meza and the stabbing victim.

Meza was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The woman was not identified and only described as Meza’s relative. No other injuries or fatalities were reported. Police said a knife was recovered at the scene. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident. No further details were immediately available.