Jessica’s Sautéed Corn With Feta Cheese, an Easy and Delicious Vegetable Dish

Jessica came up with an easy and delicious corn recipe one day when she realized she had a lot of corn on the cob at home.

This dish is good for children because it has lots of vegetables, and can also be a great side dish to take to a barbecue.

Jessica said she rarely gets excited about a bowl of vegetables, but this dish makes her really happy, she said. Her son Levi liked it too!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 34.

Jessica’s Sautéed Corn With Feta

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of butter

1 shallot, diced

4 corn on cob

2 cloves of garlic

½ cup of steamed edamame

3 ½ ounces of French feta cheese

20 cherry tomatoes cut in half

Chiffonade of 6 basil leaves

lime

salt

pepper

olive oil

Instructions

Cut corn off cob using on a paper towel lined baking sheet. Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a skillet on medium high heat Add drizzle of olive oil, shallots and corn. Cook until corn is browned and shallots are translucent. Grate garlic on the corn. Add edamame. Add 1 more tablespoon of butter. Turn off heat. Add cherry tomatoes, basil, feta cheese to corn. Squeeze lime on top. Serve and enjoy!