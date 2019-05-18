Sunny skies this afternoon before a low pressure system moves in tonight bringing cooler and cloudier weather and a chance of rain on Sunday.
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warmer Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Saturday Forecast
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Warm Sunday Forecast
-
Highs in the 80s and Sunny Skies Expected in L.A. Over the Weekend
-
-
KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny and Cool Saturday
-
Light Showers, Gray Skies Return to SoCal
-
Cold Pacific Storm to Bring Rain, Snow and Possibly Hail to SoCal
-
Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Bring Dangerous Driving Conditions to SoCal
-
Beach Weather Is on the Way to SoCal Less Than a Week After L.A.’s Snow Day
-
-
2 Storms Forecast to Bring More Wet Weather, Colder Temperatures to SoCal This Week
-
Groundhog Doesn’t See His Shadow, Predicting Early Spring
-
Nearly All of Mammoth Mountain Closed as Biggest Storm of the Season Dumps 10 Feet of Snow