KTLA Weather: Liberte Chan’s Sunny Saturday Forecast

Posted 8:55 AM, May 18, 2019, by

Sunny skies this afternoon before a low pressure system moves in tonight bringing cooler and cloudier weather and a chance of rain on Sunday.

