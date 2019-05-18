× Magnitude 3.1 Quake Strikes Near Mesa

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Saturday morning 0 miles from Mesa, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 7:51 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.2 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 74 miles from Sanger, Calif., 76 miles from Reedley, Calif., and 76 miles from Clovis, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.