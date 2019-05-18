Pasadena Man Found Dead After Confronting Police With Rifle, Body Armor Identified; Suspect Was Awaiting Trial in Assault Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coroner's officials on Saturday identified a 36-year-old Pasadena man who was found dead from a gunshot wound after investigators said he confronted police while armed with a rifle and wearing body armor the day before.

Daniel Loren Warren, 36, of Pasadena died at the scene of the police shooting, which unfolded shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Glen Avenue, near Howard Street, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. David Smith said.

Investigators had yet to determined whether he was struck by police gunfire or killed himself, authorities said. An autopsy was pending.

Pasadena Police Department officers encountered Warren after responding to a report of a man with a gun in the neighborhood, Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Information Bureau said. He was wearing a bullet-proof vest and armed with a rifle fitted with a high-capacity drum-style magazine, as well as a handgun.

Warren pointed a gun at the officers, who opened fire on him, Liu said. He then retreated to a nearby backyard, when he was soon found unresponsive and pronounced dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Evidence at the scene indicated Warren had fired at least one gunshot during the incident, Liu said.

Warren had several current and former addresses in Pasadena and Monrovia listed in public records, including one in the 1500 block of Glen Avenue, where Friday's officer-involved shooting took place.

He was awaiting trial on charges of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and battery causing serious bodily injury, Los Angeles County Superior Court records show.

Warren was arrested by police in Monrovia in connection with the assault case on March 23, Los Angeles County booking records show. He was released from custody hours later after posting $60,000 bail.

Warren had been scheduled to appear in Los Angeles County Superior Court this Thursday to answer to the charges.

Warren was again arrested by Pasadena police on May 9 and released the following day on a bond, records show. It was not clear what crime was alleged in that arrest.

