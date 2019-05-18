More Rain on the Way This Weekend for Southern California

Posted 8:28 AM, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:50AM, May 18, 2019
Rain spatters a parking lot in Glendora on May 6, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

California could see more rain and snow this weekend amid a winter-like May.

In Southern California, Saturday will begin with sun but turn cloudy later in the day. There is a 50% chance of rain overnight, with some thundershowers possible Sunday morning.

Expect up to a quarter-inch of rain along the coast and up to a half-inch inland.

The National Weather Service said conditions should then clear, with a 20% chance of rain midweek.

