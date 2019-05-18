× Muscoy Man Fatally Stabbed at Neighbor’s House Party

Police are seeking a killer after an argument at a Muscoy house party escalated into a stabbing on Saturday, leaving a 22-year-old man dead, officials said.

Jonathan Bustos of Muscoy died following the stabbing, which took place about 3 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of West Mesa Street, just west of California Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim had gone to a party being hosted by a neighbor, officials said.

“Bustos became involved in a verbal dispute with partygoers,” sheriff’s officials said in a written statement. “As Bustos was arguing with an unidentified male, several other partygoers and Bustos’ family became involved in a fight. During the fight, Bustos was stabbed by an unidentified Hispanic male.”

The attacker fled the area in a white sedan, sheriff’s officials said. No further description was available.

Paramedics took Bustos to a hospital, where he soon succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail Detective Eric Stoll at 909-387-3589, or sheriff’s dispatch at 909-387-8313. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.