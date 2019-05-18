Muscoy Man Fatally Stabbed at Neighbor’s House Party

Posted 8:59 PM, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:07PM, May 18, 2019
The 1900 block of West Mesa Street in Muscoy, as pictured in a Google Street View image in June of 2017.

The 1900 block of West Mesa Street in Muscoy, as pictured in a Google Street View image in June of 2017.

Police are seeking a killer after an argument at a Muscoy house party escalated into a stabbing on Saturday, leaving a 22-year-old man dead, officials said.

Jonathan Bustos of Muscoy died following the stabbing, which took place about 3 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of West Mesa Street, just west of California Street, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim had gone to a party being hosted by a neighbor, officials said.

“Bustos became involved in a verbal dispute with partygoers,” sheriff’s officials said in a written statement. “As Bustos was arguing with an unidentified male, several other partygoers and Bustos’ family became involved in a fight. During the fight, Bustos was stabbed by an unidentified Hispanic male.”

The attacker fled the area in a white sedan, sheriff’s officials said. No further description was available.

Paramedics took Bustos to a hospital, where he soon succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to contact San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail Detective Eric Stoll at 909-387-3589, or sheriff’s dispatch at 909-387-8313. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.