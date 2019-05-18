Online Threats Against Long Beach Pride Festival Deemed ‘Not Credible’
Threats of violence against the Long Beach Pride Festival, taking place this weekend, have been investigated and determined to be “not credible,” police said Saturday.
The message was posted on May 6 and has since been re-posted several hundred times across multiple social media platforms, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.
“The post was immediately investigated & the threats were deemed NOT credible,” the department said in a tweet.
Police planned to beef up patrols for the event as a precaution, officials said, adding that security plans for the event and other large gatherings in the city are planned in cooperation with event organizers months in advance.
The department reminded anyone who sees any suspicious activity to report it.