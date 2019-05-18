× Online Threats Against Long Beach Pride Festival Deemed ‘Not Credible’

Threats of violence against the Long Beach Pride Festival, taking place this weekend, have been investigated and determined to be “not credible,” police said Saturday.

The message was posted on May 6 and has since been re-posted several hundred times across multiple social media platforms, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

“The post was immediately investigated & the threats were deemed NOT credible,” the department said in a tweet.

Police planned to beef up patrols for the event as a precaution, officials said, adding that security plans for the event and other large gatherings in the city are planned in cooperation with event organizers months in advance.

The department reminded anyone who sees any suspicious activity to report it.

⚠️ (1/3) #LBPD was made aware of a social media post that’s circulating regarding potential threats of violence at the #LongBeach #Pride Festival taking place this weekend. The message was originally posted on 5/6 & has been reposted approx. 200-300 times on numerous platforms. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) May 19, 2019

(3/3) the venue as we do with all special events. Ensuring & providing a safe environment for our residents/patrons will always remain our top priority. As always, we remind u that if u “See Something, Say Something.” Be aware of your surroundings & report suspicious activity! — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) May 19, 2019