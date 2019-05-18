Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, May 18th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday! It's Armed Forces Day!

We can honor the men and women of our military as well as explore lots of NEW events.Some of those NEW events are FREE! Take a look! Enjoy!

SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!"

Women of Apollo: The Untold Stories

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

ColumbiaSpaceScience.org

There were thousands of women who worked on the Apollo Space program and thousands of women who worked for the NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration since it was established in 1958. This exhibit features that information as well as the important details of about the women who worked here in Downey at what was North American Aviation.

Learn more about retired Apollo aerospace worker Susan Ingle and see this special that opens today in Downey at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!"

Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Mission is also being celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. The artifacts and interactive booth are outstanding. (Ask me how I know!)

SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!"

BMX Society & Valley Relics Vintage BMX Bike Show & Swap @ 8am

Van Nuys City Hall Plaza

Van Nuys

818 616 4083

Valleyrelicsmuseum.org

Van Nuys City Hall Plaza is the spot for the largest BMX BIKE SHOW & SWAP in southern California. By the way, a lifetime achievement award will be presented to BMX Mongoose Founder and Owner Skip Hess. Admission is FREE!

SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!"

Endangered Blue Whale Watching

Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Location #1

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach

2seewhales.com

Whale Watching

Location #2

Harbor Breeze Cruises

LA Water Front Cruises

1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79

San Pedro

2seewhales.com

“Whales: Voices in the Sea”

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

They’re here! The largest animal on the planet the Blue Whale. Marine life experts at Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific reports seeing the massive mammal earlier than usual this year due to the abundance of nutrients right off the southern California coast. You can see them for yourself aboard the Harbor Breeze whale watching tours that depart from San Pedro and Long Beach. And, then after your tour you can learn more about Blue Whales at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s VOICES IN THE SEA exhibition.

SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!"

Port of Los Angeles FREE Harbor Boat Tours @ 10am-3pm

Free STEM Funshop

LA Maritime Museum, San Pedro

Banning’s Landing, Wilmington

First Come! First Serve!

http://www.portoflosangeles.org

While we’re on the subject of the sea, today there are FREE harbor boat tours and stem funshops. The tours are available on a first come, first serve basis from Banning’s Landing in Wilmington and the LA Maritime Museum in San Pedro. The free tours are available from 10am to 3pm.

SATURDAY "GAYLE ON THE GO!"

May is Military Appreciation Month

Armed Forces Weekend

Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade @ 1:30pm

Crenshaw Boulevard

Torrance

http://www.torranceca.gov

And, this is ARMED FORCES DAY. Torrance marks the historic occasion, which pays tribute to the men and women of the military, with its annual Armed Forces Day Parade. Torrance has the distinction of being the nation’s longest running military parade sponsored by any city. The parade and celebration begins this afternoon 1:30pm on Crenshaw Boulevard in Torrance.

Make it “special tribute” Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

