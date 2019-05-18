Suspect Arrested in Death of Homeless Woman in Modesto After Police Release Video

Posted 2:27 PM, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:28PM, May 18, 2019
The suspect in a homeless woman's death in Modesto is seen in this still from surveillance video released by police on May 26, 2019.

Police in central California say an anonymous tip has led them to identify and arrest a man wanted on suspicion of killing a homeless woman.

Modesto police said officers pulled over 37-year-old Joseph Chapman Friday night and took him into custody. He was booked into jail for investigation of murder.

Detectives released surveillance video earlier this week of a shirtless man with tattoos on his chest and arms and described him as a person-of-interest in the death of 47-year-old Christina Hill. The footage was taken at a liquor store Monday afternoon, an hour after Hill’s body was found in the driveway of a downtown business.

The cause of Hill’s death was not released. Police said investigators were still examining and processing medical evidence in the case.

