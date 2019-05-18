× USC Gave Nearly $1 Million in Exit Pay to Medical School Dean Linked to Drugs

The University of Southern California paid Dr. Carmen Puliafito, its former medical school dean, nearly $1 million in severance along with a bonus, according to tax filings disclosed this week.

Puliafito was the subject of Times investigation in 2017 that revealed he used drugs and partied with young addicts while running the Keck School of Medicine.

In a settlement after USC banned him from campus, Puliafito was allowed to resign in September 2017, with the university giving him a $875,000 payout. That year, USC also paid him a $124,000 bonus.

The figures were contained in annual tax forms that the university must publicly release as a nonprofit. The payouts were in addition to Puliafito’s base salary of about $620,000, for a total compensation exceeding $1.8 million, according to the tax filings.

