1 Dead After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Motorcycle Then Vehicle Slams Into Woman Trying to Help at Crash Site in Lancaster

A vehicle slammed into a woman who was standing over a motorcyclist that was stuck under a pickup truck and died after a traffic collision she had just witnessed in Lancaster early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

Four different vehicles were involved in the fatal pile-up in the area of 15th Street East and Avenue I, authorities said.

A red pickup truck ended up on top of a motorcycle after the two collided at around 1:30 a.m. A deputy heard the crash and ran over along with other good samaritans and tried to help the motorcyclist, according to LASD.

Another vehicle then came through the intersection and slammed into the woman then crashed with two other vehicles, authorities said.

Police said the woman is in critical condition.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not identify the victim.

It is unclear whether dugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.

No further details were immediately available.