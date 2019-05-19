× 18-Year-Old Thousand Oaks Man Killed in Motorcycle Collision

An 18-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after being involved in a crash with a car while riding a motorcycle in Thousand Oaks, officials said.

Chad Tsumpes of Thousand Oaks was pronounced dead at the scene of the 12:30 p.m. collision at Hillcrest Drive and Marin Street, according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Wendell Campbell.

He had been heading west on Hillcrest Drive when he collided with a car that was making a left turn from Hillcrest Drive to Marin Street, Campbell said in a written statement. The car was being driven by a 56-year-old Thousand Oaks resident.

“The collision is still under investigation by the Thousand Oaks Police Traffic Bureau,” Campbell added.

A memorial page set up online had garnered nearly $9,000 in donations for Tsumpes’ family on Sunday.

“He was such a unique person and the amount of smiles he put on peoples faces were numerous,” according to the page. “He was a great friend, boyfriend, son and brother and he will be missed by many.”

Anyone with information was urged to contact Ventura County sheriff’s Deputy Mike Berg at 805-494-8271.