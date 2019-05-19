2 Taken Into Custody in Suspected Domestic Violence Incident in Downtown L.A.; Officers Searching for Gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A domestic violence suspect and a possible gunman were taken into custody after an hours-long standoff at a high-rise apartment building in downtown Los Angeles Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded to the building in the area of the 900 block of South Olive Street and 9th Street after receiving a call at about 7:00 a.m. reporting an assault with a deadly weapon, LAPD Sgt. Frank Presiado said.

An unidentified person who said he was forced out of an apartment on the 19th floor of the building told police that a man pointed a gun at him, Presiado said.

SWAT responded to the scene at around 10 a.m. and streets were closed off as officers investigated.

Police said a female and a male came out of the apartment.

About an hour later, officers took one person into custody on suspicion of domestic violence as well as another person suspected of being the reported gunman, Presiado said.

Video showed officers escorting a man and a barefoot pink-haired woman wrapped in a sheet out of the building in handcuffs.

The suspects were not identified and their ages were unknown.

Investigators believe there was a group of seven people at the apartment when some kind of domestic dispute took place, Presiado said.

Officers were still searching for the firearm as of 11 a.m., according to authorities.

No further details were immediately available.

The suspect has been taken into custody without further incident. We will be opening the streets shortly. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/thy0jiPRv1 — Commander Marc Reina (@LAPDMarcReina) May 19, 2019