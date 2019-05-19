Average U.S. Price of Gas Drops 3 Cents Per Gallon to $2.93

Customers pump gas into their cars at a Chevron gas station on Aug. 13, 2010 in San Rafael, California. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline fell 3 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) over the past two weeks, to $2.93.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that it’s the first price drop at the pump in four months.

Lundberg says the price is 6 cents lower than it was one year ago.

The highest average price in the nation is $4.08 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.35 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel fell a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.16.

