Brawl Breaks Out At Convention for Local Government Officials at Indian Wells Resort

A conference of local government officials from across California erupted into violence over the weekend when several attendees began throwing punches, with at least one person apparently knocked unconscious, according to five witnesses to the incident.

A spokesman with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a brawl at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa had been reported to police around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Seven people were involved in “an altercation and physical battery,” said Deputy Mike Vasquez.

Police tried to identify the people involved but “none of them were cooperative,” Vasquez said. One man was hospitalized for minor injuries, he said.

There were no arrests, and Vasquez said he could not provide any more details Sunday because the department did not consider the incident “breaking news.”

Official City Statement

"The City has been made aware of reports of a confrontation between some City officials that took place outside of the City's jurisdiction. Given that, and the fact that the City is unclear on the specifics, the City has no further comment at this time." — City of Commerce (@CityOfCommerce) May 19, 2019