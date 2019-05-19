Brawl Breaks Out At Convention for Local Government Officials at Indian Wells Resort

The scene at the upscale Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa in Indian Wells is usually more serene than during a brawl over the weekend involving government officials at a convention. (Credit; Lori Basheda/Los Angeles Times)

A conference of local government officials from across California erupted into violence over the weekend when several attendees began throwing punches, with at least one person apparently knocked unconscious, according to five witnesses to the incident.

A spokesman with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a brawl at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa had been reported to police around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Seven people were involved in “an altercation and physical battery,” said Deputy Mike Vasquez.

Police tried to identify the people involved but “none of them were cooperative,” Vasquez said. One man was hospitalized for minor injuries, he said.

There were no arrests, and Vasquez said he could not provide any more details Sunday because the department did not consider the incident “breaking news.”

