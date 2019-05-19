First Responders Hone Emergency Response Skills on Alameda Corridor

Posted 5:48 PM, May 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:51PM, May 19, 2019

Firefighters from four departments joined railroad officials Sunday to conduct large-scale emergency response training along the Alameda Corridor, which connects the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach to the national railway system in downtown Los Angeles.

The training focused on a variety of potential hazards, ranging from a fire in a cargo container or a tanker leak to an injured person stuck on the tracks, according to Alameda Corridor Transit Authority officials.

It was conducted in "The Trench," which the ACTA described as the "centerpiece" of the corridor. The 10-mile-long, 33-foot-deep open trench runs between the 91 Freeway in Carson and 25th Street in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, Compton and Vernon fire department joined in the drill, along with representatives from Union Pacific, BNSF and the ACTA.

Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 19, 2019.

