Man Dies in Fire at Vacant Building in Sun Valley

A man died after being pulled from a burning vacant commercial building in Sun Valley early Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out 4 a.m. in a second-story loft of a building at 8165 N. Sunland Boulevard, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

Firefighters encountered downed power lines when they arrived and began pouring water in through windows before making their way inside, she said.

They found a man near the origin of the fire and pulled him from the structure, she said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead, LAFD Spokesman Brian Humphrey said. His identity was not available, but he was initially believed to homeless.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, and an autopsy was planned to determine exactly how the man died.

Firefighters have responded to at least one additional fire at the same vacant building in the past, Stewart said.