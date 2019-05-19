Man Hospitalized in Grave Condition Following South L.A. Drive-By Shooting

The intersection of 104th Street and Broadway in South Los Angeles, as seen in a Google Street View image in February of 2019.

A man clung to life in grave condition Sunday after he was shot in the head in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

The drive-by attack took place about 1:30 p.m. at 104th Street and Broadway, according to Sgt. Jones of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division.

Paramedics took the victim, described as a man in his 20s, to a hospital, where he was listed in grave condition, the sergeant said.

Shots were fired by someone in a passing gray van or SUV, he said. No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

