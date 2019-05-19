Pomona Man Shot to Death in Chino Hills, Suspect Arrested

The 3800 block of Eucalyptus Avenue in Chino Hills, as pictured in a Google Street View image in February of 2018.

A Pomona man is dead and another man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an argument escalated into a shooting in Chino Hills on Friday night, authorities said.

Alejandro Cesarez, 23, of Chino Hills is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Shermaine Thompson about 11:30 p.m. in a housing complex in the 3800 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

“Detectives learned that Cesarez and the victim were involved in an argument and Cesarez produced a handgun and shot the victim,” the statement said. “Cesarez then left the residence on foot and was taken into custody nearby.”

No information regarding a motive in the shooting was available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact San Bernardino Sheriff’s Detective Simon Demuri at 909-387-3589, or sheriff’s dispatch at 909-387-8313. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to We-Tip at 800-782-7463.

 

