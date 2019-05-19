Residents Celebrate 36th Annual Long Beach Gay Pride Parade

Rainbow flags filled the streets Sunday morning where residents were celebrating the 36th Annual Long Beach Gay Pride Parade.
The festivities kicked off with a pre-show before the parade started in the area of Ocean Boulevard and Lindero Avenue at 10:30 a.m.
Ocean Boulevard was closed between Redondo and Lindero Avenues from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. and between Lindero Avenue and Cherry Avenue until 8:30 a.m. and then from Cherry Avenue to Alamitos Avenue and around the curve to Broadway.
Sara Welch reports from Long Beach for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 19, 2019.
33.770050 -118.193739