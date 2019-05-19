Rain Brings Dangerous Driving Conditions to SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More rains pounded Los Angeles and Orange counties Sunday as an unusual May storm moved south through Southern California, creating dangerous driving conditions for motorists.

One car flipped over onto its roof after the driver lost control on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Malibu area, video showed.

The driver was not injured, according to authorities.

The crash was likely due to a combination of slippery roads, wide-open morning streets and possibly, the vehicle's speed, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Authorities asked motorists to be careful while driving in wet conditions, especially on open roads.

The National Weather Service said the rain is expected to continue through Monday with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

About 0.25 inches of rain are forecast along the coast and up to 0.50 inches inland.

Rain will continue through tomorrow with a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow afternoon!! #SoCal #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/y2lwMkjLtQ — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 19, 2019