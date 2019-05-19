Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 19th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! Don't let today's raindrops cancel your Sunday plans. There are many indoor events, SOME OF THEM FREE, are on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Take a look!

-0-0-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Something for the Summer 2019

The NEWLY RENOVATED Roundhouse House Aquarium

Manhattan Beach Pier

Manhattan Beach

RoundhouseAquarium.org

Admission is Free!

There’s lots to learn at this historic facility. In addition to learning about marine life, we can learn about the extensive renovation and restoration of this Manhattan Beach landmark. Admission is free to the aquarium, which is also available to host special classes, parties and camps!

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Endangered Blue Whale Watching

Whale Watching

Harbor Breeze Cruises

Location #1

100 Aquarium Way, Dock #2

Long Beach

2seewhales.com

Whale Watching

Location #2

Harbor Breeze Cruises

LA Water Front Cruises

1150 Nagoya Way, Berth 79

San Pedro

2seewhales.com

“Whales: Voices in the Sea”

Aquarium of the Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach

aquariumofpacific.org

They’re here! The largest animal on the planet the Blue Whale. Marine life experts at Harbor Breeze Cruises and the Aquarium of the Pacific reports seeing the massive mammal earlier than usual this year due to the abundance of nutrients right off the southern California coast. You can see them for yourself aboard the Harbor Breeze whale watching tours that depart from San Pedro and Long Beach. And, then after your tour you can learn more about Blue Whales at the Aquarium of the Pacific’s VOICES IN THE SEA exhibition.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Women of Apollo: The Untold Stories

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

ColumbiaSpaceScience.org

There were thousands of women who worked on the Apollo Space program and thousands of women who worked for the NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration since it was established in 1958. This exhibit features that information as well as the important details of about the women who worked here in Downey at what was North American Aviation.

Learn more about retired Apollo aerospace worker Susan Ingle and see this special that opens today in Downey at the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum

18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

714 993 5075

http://www.nixonfoundation.org

The 50th anniversary of the Apollo Moon Mission is also being celebrated in Yorba Linda at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum.

This exhibition includes an interactive experience that actually takes you to the Moon for your own Moonwalk!

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Museums of the Arroyo Day:

*The Gamble House

*Heritage Square

*Los Angeles Police Museum

*Lummis Home

*Pasadena Museum of History

*Southwest Museum

http://www.museumsofthearroyo.com

The Gamble House in Pasadena; historic Heritage Square in Montecito Heights; and the Los Angeles Police Museum in Northeast Los Angeles are among six museums participating in Sunday’s Museums of the Arroyo Day. Admission is FREE! There are FREE shuttles to transport you to all of the historic locations. For details go to the website: http://www.museumsofthearroyo.com

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Shaping LA: Portraits of Hope

South Hall

Los Angeles Convention Center

Downtown Los Angeles

PortraitsofHope.org

This is also free to the public! “Shaping LA” is a massive mural installed on the exterior of South Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center. It’s the work of the nonprofit organization Portraits of Hope. In addition to seeing the four football field long civic and public art project, we stop by the convention to learn more about the people who made this possible. For more information about Portraits of Hope, take a look at the website: portraitsofhope.org.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The Beverly Hills Art Show @ 10am

Beverly Gardens

9455 North Santa Monica Boulevard

Beverly Hills

310 285 6836

http://www.beverlyhillsorg/artshow

Amid the artist displays, art demonstrations, gastro-worthy food trucks, a wine garden, a beer garden, there are family-friendly art projects as well.

Admission is FREE to the artSHOW, which is produced by the City of Beverly Hills Community Services Department. There is plenty of inexpensive parking near the show site.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The NEW Healthy Grevy’s Zebra Foal

Los Angeles Zoo

5333 Zoo Drive

Los Angeles

323 644 4200

http://www.lazoo.org

The Los Angeles Zoo celebrates the birth of a female zebra foal, the first successful birth since 1988. The parents are from a herd that came to the Zoo in 2016 as part of a species survival plan aiming to increase the population number of Grevy’s zebra that is currently endangered in the wild. We visit the zebra foal and mother daily at the L.A. Zoo.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

40-Foot Long Photograph By Artist Rick Graves

“Hana Highway General Store”

foaSouth Gallery

1006 South Coast Highway

Laguna Beach

949 494 1145

http://www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org

This 40-foot long photograph entitled “ Hana Highway General Store” is the creation of Laguna Beach artist Rick Graves. Learn about the science technology, engineering, and math it took to produce this and other Rick Graves unique photography at the Festival of the Arts South Gallery in Laguna Beach.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars

Los Angeles

Annenbergphotospace.org

At the Annenberg Space for Photography, CONTACT HIGH: A VISUAL HISTORY OF HIP HOP. This Los Angeles exhibition celebrates the photographers who brought hip-hop’s visual culture to the global stage. The exhibition is FREE!

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

LAPD Wilshire Police Station Open House @ Noon

4861 West Venice Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 473 0200

Celebrate LAPD's 150th Anniversary. Take a tour of the station, see vintage police vehicles, static displays and more.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The Third Annual Cuban-American Music Festival @ Noon

Admission $25-$50

La Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 North Main Street

Los Angeles

http://www.CubanAmericanMusicFestival.com

Historic Downtown Los Angeles transforms into a Cuban Block Party as the Third Annual Cuban-American Music Festival brings together Latinos and Latino music lovers from throughout Southern California for a day-long celebration of Cuban music, culture, and cuisine. The festival features music by international and regional artists, headlined by The Pedrito Martinez Group, The Arsenio Rodriguez Project featuring Nelson Gonzalez and Johnny “Dandy” Rodriguez, Lazaro Galarraga & Sitara Son; and Las Chikas.

Cuban cuisine from local vendors; Cuban and Latin-inspired drinks; dance troupes; Cuban cigar-rolling sessions; and lively domino playing. Dancers of all skill levels will fill the large dance floor with energetic spinning, twirling, and hip swinging.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The Last Day!

Renaissance Pleasure Faire

Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area

15501 East Arrow Highway

Irwindale

626 969 4750

RenFair.com

Step out of the modern, weary world, and into a land of unbridled imagination, celebration, and compassion. The Original Renaissance Pleasure Faire – the world’s oldest – presents its 57th anniversary season at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Guo Pei: Beyond Couture

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

714 567 3600

http://www.bowers.org

Internationally renowned couturier Guo Pei is the spotlight at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Chinese fashion designer made headlines in 2015 when pop singer Rihanna wore one of Pei’s designs to the Met Gala in New York City. We can see more than 40 of Pei’s breathtaking creations at this U.S. west coast premiere exhibition. Tour and ticket information is available at http://www.bowers.org.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Holy Hollywood History!: The Batman 66 Exhibit

Hollywood Museum in the Historic Factor Building

1660 North Highland Avenue

Hollywood

thehollywoodmuseum.com

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Antarctic Dinosaurs

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 763 3466

http://www.nhm.org

Get ready to travel to Antarctica in search of dinosaurs. This exhibition lets you follow in the footsteps of scientists and explorers who have made this journey for centuries, and continue today, in search of rare dinosaurs found only on this icy continent.

The exhibition tells the story of modern day paleontologists, NHM's Dr. Nathan Smith and Dr. Pete Makovicky, Curator of Dinosaurs at Chicago's Field Museum, and their expedition to excavate fossils beneath the ice and stone. Visitors experience the adventure themselves, as they choose protective gear and supplies, drop in on Snow School training, and set up their remote Antarctic field site. Hands-on excavation activities, touchable specimens, and media touchscreens take visitors behind-the-scenes on what these expeditions are really like!

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Charles White: A Retrospective

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

The first major 21st-century museum retrospective on this famed mid-century artist, Charles White: A Retrospective traces White’s career and impact in the cities he called home: Chicago, his birthplace; New York, where he joined social causes and gained acclaim; and Los Angeles, where he developed his mature art and became a civil rights activist. The exhibition includes approximately 100 drawings and prints along with lesser-known oil paintings. A superb draftsman, White focused on images of both historical and contemporary African Americans, depicted in ideal portraits and everyday scenes. He extolled their dignity, humanity, and heroism in the face of the country’s long history of racial injustice and encouraged his viewers and fellow artists of color to project their own self-worth. White created non-violent images despite escalating racial tensions; only in the mid-1960s did he become frustrated with the slow progress and begin to infuse his work with allusions to the continuing violence, poverty, and disparity of educational, housing, employment, and voting opportunities.

Two concurrent and complementary exhibitions will be on view in Los Angeles. Life Model: Charles White and His Students will be on view at LACMA’s satellite gallery at Charles White Elementary School, formerly Otis Art Institute, where the artist taught for many years, and Plumb Line: Charles White and the Contemporary will be presented at the California African American Museum, whose mission to showcase African American history, art, and culture was shared by White throughout his career.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free Admission!

Dressed with Distinction: Garments from Ottoman Syria

Fowler Museum at UCLA

398 Westwood Plaza

Los Angeles

310 825 4361

http://www.fowler.ucla.edu

We can see these for free at the Fowler Museum at UCLA. DRESSED WITH DISTINCTION: GARMENTS FROM OTTOMAN SYRIA explores the region’s textile production during the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when Syria was an international hub for the trade and production of handwoven cloth. The fowler.ucla.edu website has tour and parking information.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

The Historic Hotel Figueroa

939 South Figueroa Street

Los Angeles

866 734 6018

http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

We can observe WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH at the historic HOTEL FIGUEROA. One of the longest standing hotels in downtown Los Angeles was the largest commercial building funded by women for women when it opened in 1926 as a safe place for single women travelers. The property has been completely renovated and restored.

For more information about the now hip Hotel Figueroa, including its women-centric events, art collection, and more, check the website: http://www.hotelfigueroa.com

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

MAY IS MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Black is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 North Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 440 4500

http://www.skirball.org

See the iconic images that amplified one of the most influential cultural movements of the 1960s: “Black Is Beautiful.”

Featuring more than forty photographs of black women and men with natural hair and clothes that reclaimed their African roots, Black Is Beautiful: The Photography of Kwame Brathwaite, organized by Aperture Foundation, New York, is the first-ever major exhibition dedicated to this key figure of the second Harlem Renaissance.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Soul of Nation: Art in the Age of Black 1963-1983

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

This is NEW at The Broad. “Soul of a Nation”: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963 – 1983. The exhibition shines a light on the contribution of Black artists beginning in 1963. Here you will find more than 60 influential artists at this landmark exhibition, where we can see era defining paintings, sculptures, photography, and murals that changed the fact of art in America.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Charles White: A Retrospective

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

The first major 21st-century museum retrospective on this famed mid-century artist, Charles White: A Retrospective traces White’s career and impact in the cities he called home: Chicago, his birthplace; New York, where he joined social causes and gained acclaim; and Los Angeles, where he developed his mature art and became a civil rights activist. The exhibition includes approximately 100 drawings and prints along with lesser-known oil paintings. A superb draftsman, White focused on images of both historical and contemporary African Americans, depicted in ideal portraits and everyday scenes. He extolled their dignity, humanity, and heroism in the face of the country’s long history of racial injustice and encouraged his viewers and fellow artists of color to project their own self-worth. White created non-violent images despite escalating racial tensions; only in the mid-1960s did he become frustrated with the slow progress and begin to infuse his work with allusions to the continuing violence, poverty, and disparity of educational, housing, employment, and voting opportunities.

Two concurrent and complementary exhibitions will be on view in Los Angeles. Life Model: Charles White and His Students will be on view at LACMA’s satellite gallery at Charles White Elementary School, formerly Otis Art Institute, where the artist taught for many years, and Plumb Line: Charles White and the Contemporary will be presented at the California African American Museum, whose mission to showcase African American history, art, and culture was shared by White throughout his career.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org/hollywood

Step into the worlds of movies like Star Wars, Blade Runner and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as you enter Hollywood Dream Machines: Vehicles of Science Fiction and Fantasy, the world’s largest exhibition of its kind. Ticket information available at http://www.petersen.org/hollywood.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Winning Numbers

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

These are “Winning Numbers”, the first, the fastest, and the most famous vehicles in the world. California Car enthusiast Bruce Meyer says among this Petersen Automotive Museum exhibition, a 1962 Shelby Cobra.

See all ten of the important cars in this exhibition entitled WINNING NUMBERS at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. By the way, there a companion book in the museum gift shop about these extraordinary cars from the Bruce Meyer Collection.

-0-

SUNDAY “GAYLE ON THE GO!”

Electric Revolution

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

Also new at the Petersen, ELECTRIC REVOLUTION, the world’s first exhibition featuring only electric motorcycles and the pioneers of the electric motorcycle revolution.

ELECTRIC REVOLUTION features 21 contemporary and historic electric two-wheelers, including prototype, production, off-road, racing, and custom bikes.

-0-

Let’s make it a wonderful two-wheel Sunday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide at least one minute of broadcast quality video or at least six broadcast quality images or photos that illustrate your event with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: https://ktla.com/community

-0-0-0-