1 Person Shot in the Head in Venice: LAPD

One person was found shot in the head in Venice on Monday afternoon, LAPD officials said.

About 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the area of 5th Avenue and Broadway Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee told KTLA.

The victim’s condition was unknown and he was only described as being male.

Three males ere seen leaving the area and heading north toward Broadway in a 1996 or 1997 silver Acura.

Lee described the weapon that was used as a black handgun.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, but did not transport anyone.

No further details have been released.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.