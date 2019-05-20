× 2 Arrested, 500 Pounds of Meth Seized During Sinaloa Cartel Investigation in SoCal: Authorities

A joint two-month investigation into the Sinaloa drug cartel led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of 500 pounds of methamphetamine, 40 grams of fentanyl, six handguns and five rifles, authorities said.

Manuel Gallardo of Apple Valley and Daniel Gonzalez of Ontario were arrested and charged last week with possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance for sale and transportation of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

Gallardo also was charged with three counts of possession of an assault weapon, the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office said.

The arrests come after a multi-jurisdictional investigation by the Alhambra Police Department, the West Covina Police Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Drug Enforcement Administration, police said.

