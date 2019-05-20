25th Horse Dies at Santa Anita Racetrack Since Dec. 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After six weeks of safe racing and training, Santa Anita had its second equine death in four days when a first-time starter pulled up during a race Sunday and was euthanized on Monday. It was the 25th death since Dec. 26.

Spectacular Music was running in a maiden claiming race restricted to California-breds when jockey Jorge Velez pulled the horse up on the backstretch after leaving the gate in a six-furlong race. The gelding was vanned off the course and taken to the barns with the hope of saving him after suffering what appeared to be an injury to the pelvis. However, the extent of the injury was such that it was decided on Monday morning to euthanize the horse.

The gelding was trained by Steve Miyadi and owned by Miyadi and breeder Nadine Anderson. He was bought for $900 in the local Barretts sale in January of last year.

On Friday, during training, Commander Coil was euthanized after suffering a shoulder injury. He was an unraced 3-year-old gelding and was just galloping, much less stressful and not considered risky. The gelding was trained by Marcelo Polanco and owned by Jose Romero. He was not bought at public auction.

