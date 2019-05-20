Big-Rig Crash on 5 Freeway Closes Lanes in East L.A. for More Than 3 Hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crash involving several cars and a big rig on the northbound 5 Freeway in East Los Angeles closed all lanes of the roadway late Sunday and into early Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported about 11:20 p.m. near Indiana Street and left the big rig on its side blocking three lanes, according to the CHP’s accident log. The northbound side of the freeway was closed and traffic in three southbound lanes was held to allow for clearing of debris from a broken center divider, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

The lanes were reopened shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, the CHP said.

Kravig said Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to the scene, but she had no word of injuries.

