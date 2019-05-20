Car Batteries Stolen From Vehicles in Series of Thefts on UCLA Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Students are told to be on alert after a series of car battery thefts on the UCLA campus.

The strange crime may not be isolated to Westwood. Students said they’ve heard of this happening on other college campuses and UCLA police said this is happening in Glendale too.

Bob Lyman has been in the auto repair industry for four decades and says he’s never heard of anything like what happened on the UCLA campus in Westwood earlier this month.

According to the UCLA police department, at least 20 car batteries have been stolen from vehicles parked in different structures on campus, and right now investigators have no suspects or leads.

"I think it’s probably kids, they're selling them to the recycling place. I think it’s about 50 cents a pound for lead, so it's 25 dollars a battery, so why they doing it for that amount of money, to carry that kind of weight, and maybe be exposed that long at a car to take 25 dollars worth of merchandise from a car, that doesn’t make a lot of sense to me," Lyman said.

Police said the batteries were stolen between Monday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 15. The victims were students, staff, or faculty. Students said they were surprised to hear about the odd crime spree.

"That was my only mode of transportation, like that's what I would want to I rely on to get to and from campus, besides that I don't know how I would feel going to class especially right now it's finals season, I would be stressed out," Unique Pena said.

"I weirdly enough had my car battery die. I just bought off Craigslist. I don’t know if that's related," Peter Fink said.

Most people had the same question when they learned about the battery thefts.

"Why would someone steal car batteries?" West L.A. resident Paul Grand said. "I wouldn't even think there was a market for car batteries."

Campus officials won’t say how the thief or thieves gained access to the cars or if anything else was taken.

"It's just striking to see that people steal car batteries to students that are trying to put themselves through school or college, and they're paying their bills, maybe part-time jobs. It's just a travesty to see this," UCLA alum Stuart Schikora said.

Campus police say if you see something strange on campus, report it. For instance, if someone has the hood of their car open in a parking structure, it could be suspicious because that’s not a common place to work on a car. They also say always remember to lock your car and don’t keep anything valuable inside.